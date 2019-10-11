Play

A video of a priest from Odisha’s Khordha district has gone viral on social media for his unusual way of “blessing” devotees. In the video, the priest is seen placing his foot on the head and then the back of the devotees as an act of blessing them.

According to Odisha Sun Times, the incident took place in the Banpur area of the state during Durga Pooja. The priest has been identified as Ramchandra Samantaray.