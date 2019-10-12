This Elizabeth Warren answer was quite a moment at CNN #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/ThpI7YSO8M — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 11, 2019

Morgan Cox of the Human Rights Campaign Board of Directors asked Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has now launched her presidential campaign for 2020, what she would say to a supporter who is confused by the idea of same sex marriage and says, “My faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.”

To this, Warren promptly responded, “Then just marry one woman. I’m cool with that,” and the crowd erupted into applause.

After a short pause and a shrug she quipped, “Assuming you can find one.” Aptly in line with her views on LGBTQ equality, her witty response has gone viral.