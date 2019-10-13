And for my next trick pic.twitter.com/9HC4uiWt8n — In Otter News (@Otter_News) October 11, 2019

Although it’s always disheartening to see an animal behind glass, this otter appears to having a great time with a cube of ice. In the video above, he is seen repeatedly tossing it up and watching it slip down the glass.

Perhaps he means to eat the ice, or perhaps he’s just being playful – both of which these delightful mammals are known and loved for. Here are some videos of each:

Play This otter is seen cracking a chunk of ice, then floating about as he gobbles it up. It's not long before he goes back for more, too!

Play This interactive otter responds to a man who yelled "Hey, yo!" at him.

