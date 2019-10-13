Watch: What exactly is this otter doing with this ice cube?
We know they love eating ice, and putting on a show. Which of the two is it?
Although it’s always disheartening to see an animal behind glass, this otter appears to having a great time with a cube of ice. In the video above, he is seen repeatedly tossing it up and watching it slip down the glass.
Perhaps he means to eat the ice, or perhaps he’s just being playful – both of which these delightful mammals are known and loved for. Here are some videos of each: