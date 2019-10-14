Play

On October 12, the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Pakistan, which calls itself the “largest students’ organisation in Pakistan”, organised an event in Karachi. The aim was to “build pressure on India and show our strength because we all are one”. The theme of the event was “ab Hind banega Pakistan” (India will now become Pakistan) and it was called the Azadi-e-Kashmir Convention of 2019.

Prior to the event, a promotional video was released by the organisation, featuring children. The 45-second video shows these children speak about their plans for a future when “Pakistan will win control over India”.

Seemingly harmless statements like “I will visit Shimla,” and “I will ask my father to buy property in Goa,” find mention in the video, but vicious statements like “We will employ the Indian Army to clean the streets” are also made by (presumably tutored) children in the video. One of the children featured also threatens the RSS and “promises to retribute the death of every single Muslim”.

The use of children to propagate hatred in the video was met with strong criticism and disapproval from Indians on social media.

This video produced by Pakistan Army uses children to peddle the Jihadi narrative.

This is proof enough of how Pakistan Army promotes #Jihad. And how they are promoting terrorism using children.

This why Pakistan is a terrorist statepic.twitter.com/G9TQ5NxVfu — ketulkumar (@Ketul1Indian) October 13, 2019

Children are the vessels into which adults pour their poison. -Rushdie

This video only puts on display what Pakistan has been systematically doing to their children. Extremely disturbing. https://t.co/gEK7EHTDyG — MP (@mpopat) October 13, 2019