With the growing reach of TikTok around the world, the platform is giving birth to its own popular figures. One of the newest among them is Priyanka Kandwal, a Madhubala lookalike who lip-syncs – a quintessential TikTok activity – to the songs made popular by the late actor on the screen. In the video above, Priyanka is seen lip-syncing to the song Kya Haseen Raat Hai by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi, surrounded by plants (as is Madhubala in the original), while in the one below it’s Mein Bhola Hai, composed by SD Burman and sung by Asha Bhosle.