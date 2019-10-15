Caught on camera: Man steals pots from a vertical garden in New Delhi. But why?
Are things so dire?
A video of a man stealing pots from one of New Delhi’s vertical gardens has gone viral on social media.
The man in the video is seen stealing plastic containers from the garden installed on the pillar of a bridge in New Delhi. The man throws away the contents of the pot and takes the pot itself. Upon noticing that his theft is being recorded, the man the runs away. The exact location of the incident is unknown.