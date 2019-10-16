Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan on October 12, and although it has now receded, footage of the destruction it caused is still emerging. While some videos recorded swaying hotels, others show parts of buildings flying off, and one captures the onset of the typhoon at a small fishing harbour. The death toll stood at 69 on October 15, according to a report in Japan Times.

Typhoon winds so strong it's pushing our hotel around. Wow #hagibis pic.twitter.com/SsXQ0BmHcC — Brad Weber (@brad_weber9) October 12, 2019

Moving to higher ground - waves and surge hammering the little fishing harbour I’m in (don’t try this at home - I had an escape route behind me) Ebisu island #japan #typhoon #Hagibis pic.twitter.com/kv87zNp8xy — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) October 12, 2019