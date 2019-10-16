Play

On October 5, an unidentified man tried to break into the car of Martin Craig in Brandon village in England’s Durham county. After many failed attempts, he threw a brick at one of the car’s windows. Instead of breaking the glass, the brick bounced right back, hitting the man across his face.

According to the video posted by Craig, the man made many failed attempts for 12 minutes before trying to break open the window with a brick. The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed outside Craig’s house.

Replying to a comment on the video on YouTube, Craig said that the man was inebriated and was caught by the police shortly after walking away from his house. The police had reportedly been alerted by a supermarket 50 yards from Craig’s house, where the man had been shoplifting.