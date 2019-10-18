Sokak köpeği görünce severken kafayı yiyorum :( pic.twitter.com/7de40imwej — II. Supermet (@bendemistims) October 12, 2019

In a charming CCTV clip that has since gone viral, Metin Can Şener of Turkey is seen enjoying a lively dance with a stray dog in the middle of night. He sways about, snapping his fingers and serenading the cheerful pup, who in turn follows him around wagging its tail, dancing in its own way.

According to a report by The Dodo, Şener has seen the dog before, as it regularly hangs around his favourite coffee shop in the daytime. This day (around 3 am in the morning), however, they forged a brand new connection. “I was surprised to see it had been caught on camera,” Şener said. “I always like to dance with animals like this. I love animals even more than people.”

At the end of the video, the dog can be seen gleefully following Şener out of the frame.