🗿🎤 Big Mama Thornton

Before Elvis 😏 She was the first to record the hit song "Hound Dog" in 1952. pic.twitter.com/txDjqrne0v — Kim (@Kim25511165659) October 12, 2019

The late Elvis Presley has often come under fire for his appropriation relationship to the music of various African American musician, particularly jazz artistes. The video above shows Big Mama Thornton singing Hound Dog in her quintessential bluesy tones in 1952, but when Elvis performed her song in 1956, he and his estate made profits in a way her estate still has not.

The video has left many wondering, when African American musicians – and women in particular – whose music has been appropriated will start getting their dues.

i had no idea and hadn't even heard of #BigMamaThornton. Yet another example of Black history and accomplishment being erased... thank you for sharing this. 🎤💃🏾✨ #BlackGirlMagic #BlackGirlsRock — A M Grundy (@grundytv) October 12, 2019

I took a Women in Music course in college to satisfy a gen ed requirement and am incredibly grateful that it was offered, because without it, I probably would only be hearing of Big Mama Thornton now. God love her. ❤️❤️ — Holly (@hkarabetsos2958) October 12, 2019

They wrote demos for him and he paid them and listed the songwriters. — Carl Spitale (@carl_spitale) October 13, 2019

The sad part is that everyone knows that he stole her song but her estate hasn't seen one dime of the money......Fuckery🤦🏾‍♂️ — MelloMello (@The_1Mello) October 12, 2019