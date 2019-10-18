Great news, dholes are here! We’re so excited to have these Asiatic wild dogs at the zoo. Do you have any questions about this new species? Let us know! pic.twitter.com/ycDj2tPnX3 — Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) October 15, 2019

The zoological park in Bronx, United States, is now home to three dholes.

Dholes?

Actually, these are an endangered species of wild dogs, native to central and southern Asia.

The three dogs at the Bronx Zoo are brothers born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 2016. They are named Roan, Apollo, and Kito, ABC 7 New York reported.

Dholes look like foxes and have brown-red coats. They are mostly found in forests and grasslands of many Asian countries.