Watch: Do you know what dholes, the new additions to the Bronx Zoo, are?
Roan, Apollo, and Kito have made it to the Bronx Zoo!
The zoological park in Bronx, United States, is now home to three dholes.
Dholes?
Actually, these are an endangered species of wild dogs, native to central and southern Asia.
The three dogs at the Bronx Zoo are brothers born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 2016. They are named Roan, Apollo, and Kito, ABC 7 New York reported.
Dholes look like foxes and have brown-red coats. They are mostly found in forests and grasslands of many Asian countries.