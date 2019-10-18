That is how a fight between #tigers looks like. Brutal and violent. They are territorial animals & protect their sphere. Here two brothers from #Ranthambore are fighting as forwarded. (T57, T58). pic.twitter.com/wehHWgIIHC — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 16, 2019

A video of a fierce brawl between Tiger 57 and Tiger 58 of Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, has viewers wondering who won, and what this fight might have been about. According to Mukesh Saini, Deputy Conservator at Ranthambore, “Two male tigers fighting is natural. Animals in the wild often fight each other for territory or female mates. This incident was also similar.”

Tigers are territorial over their turf and their mates alike, and often die from battles over these. Earlier in October, a three-year-old tiger at Ranthambore was killed in such a skirmish. While none of the tigers involved in this particular battle was hurt badly, this fight between the adult males was believed to be over Tiger 39, a female known as “Noor”, who can be seen at the beginning of the video. If this is the case, it wouldn’t be the first male fight over Noor, as seen in a 2019 conflict report from the park.

However, another social media user who was present believes the incident was random, and posted a few spectacular images: