In some terrifying footage from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, a man can seen with a python coiled tightly around his neck. As reported by The Hindu, the man has been identified as Bhavunachandran Nair, 61, a labourer in the area. While clearing thickets on the Kerala Institute of Co-operative Management (KICMA) campus, a group of workers came across the snake and attempted to put it in a sack. However, the snake escaped and wrapped itself around Nair’s neck.

Fortunately, others managed to prise the snake off Nair’s neck, and he not sustain any serious injuries. The snake was handed over to forest officials, who were to release it in the wild subsequently.