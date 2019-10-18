Play

In a freak accident, a woman ended up unconscious on the subway tracks in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after a man on the platform fainted, lost his balance, and ended up pushing her unwittingly, the Daily Mail reported. The incident occurred on the morning of October 15 at the Pueyrredon Metro Station on Line D.

As the train approached, other passengers on the platform waved and gestured to the driver, who managed to stop the train in the nick of time. The woman was then lifted off the tracks by the commuters around her. CCTV footage also shows her being attended to by doctors and the police.