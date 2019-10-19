Today morning at 8.30 hrs, #AlertCrew of 55726 Dn Sri Uttam Barua & D.D.Kumar suddenly noticed that a Wild Elephant was walking along the track at Km 71/7 betn NKB- CLD & stopped train immediately with Emergency brake. @RailNf @wti_org_india @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/EkSFEW9KGe — DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) October 14, 2019

On October 14, Uttam Barua and DD Kumar, the quick-witted crew members on the AlipurDuar–New Jalpaiguri Passenger train saved the life of a wild elephant after spotting the animal on the tracks. The incident took place around 8.30 am in the morning.

According to information provided by the official Twitter account of Alipurduar division of the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, the elephant strayed on to the railway line somewhere between Nagrakota and Chalsa in West Bengal. The train was stopped using emergency brakes.