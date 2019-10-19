Caos en Sinaloa durante operativo fallido contra un hijo de “El Chapo. pic.twitter.com/WS6cZzENiy — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) October 19, 2019

Mexico’s Culiacan city area saw violent gun battles on the streets on October 18 after drug lord El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzman was captured by the police. Videos of the violence were posted on social media by residents, who were advised to stay indoors, Al Jazeera reported. Guzman was eventually released by the security forces of Mexico.

To all those people who love to ask me about growing up in Culiacan. Who binge-watch all those narco shows and romanticize the capos. This is the reality of it. What real people in the real world have to endure. #Culiacan #PrayForCuliacan pic.twitter.com/UIvDktcru9 — Natalia Sandoval (@curiousnats) October 18, 2019

“This decision was made to protect citizens,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was quoted as saying during his daily news conference. “The situation became very difficult, and many citizens, many people, many human beings were at risk. You can’t fight fire with fire.”

Mexican soldiers being overthrown by #Sinaloa cartel members at a toll booth in #Culiacán during today's shootouts. Soldiers had to shake hands with them. Who's really in charge in Mexico? pic.twitter.com/kXzHzbpj1y — David Wolf (@DavidWolf777) October 18, 2019

Culiacan is the stronghold of the Sinaloa cartel, also known as the Guzmán-Loera Organisation. After Guzman was captured, members of the Sinaloa cartel took policemen hostage in a bid to have him released. Cartel members also burned vehicles and blocked streets, Al Jazeera added. Eight people, including five gunmen, were reportedly killed in the violence.