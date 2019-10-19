Play

A detention centre being built for people who were left out of the National Register for Citizens in Assam is almost complete. The centre is situated in Nelamangala, around 30 km from Bengaluru, and was earlier a hostel building, NDTV reported.

The centre has barbed iron wires and iron gates, the report added. Over 19 lakh people failed to make it to the final draft of the NRC in Assam.

Check Scroll.in’s coverage of the Assam NRC here: The Final Count