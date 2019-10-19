The dance that wasn’t: Watch Asaduddin Owaisi’s ‘kite flying’ skills after a rally in Maharashtra
‘I stay away from music.’
On October 17, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi did what might as well be called the unthinkable for politicians in India. While leaving the stage after a rally in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, Owaisi broke into a dance step, entertaining the audience around him, as well as hundreds of social media users.
However, Owaisi was not really dancing. What seemed like a strategic choice to pick a dance step was him trying to imitate flying a kite, which is the symbol of his party AIMIM. “Someone ran some audio to that action and said I danced. That is a misrepresentation – I stay away from music,” Owaisi said.