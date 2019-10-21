#WATCH Tikamgarh: A child fell from a building on a rickshaw that was passing on road below. Child's father Ashish Jain says,"He was playing on 2nd floor with family members. He fell from railing after he lost his balance. He was examined at a hospital & is safe". #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/3yDOzZmB9y — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

In a miraculous escape, a child escaped unhurt after a fall from the second floor of a building when he landed on a rickshaw that was passing by. The incident took place in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

CCTV footage shows the child landing on the rickshaw in the street and people rushing to check for injuries. “He was playing on the second floor with the family members,” the child’s father Ashish Jain said. “He fell from the railing after he lost his balance.” According to the family, the boy did not suffer any serious injuries and is safe.