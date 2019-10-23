#WATCH Robbers loot LED TVs worth Rs 50 lakhs from a godown in Mehndiganj area; police investigation underway. The incident took place on 20th October. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/vUZGUqk5tm — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

In CCTV footage from a godown in Patna’s Mehndiganj district, four thieves can be seen stealing LED televisions and loading them on a truck. The robbery took place around 11 pm on October 20. According to an ANI report, the thieves were armed and violent. After attempting to gain entry by asking for water, they beat up a security guard and truck driver in order to get access to the godown.



The owner of the godown, Rakesh Kumar Singh, reported that they stole around 300 televisions and Rs 35,000 in cash. The truck driver, Siku, recounted that the assailants took the godown keys, his phone and his wallet. They proceeded to tie him and the security guard up and rob the godown before fleeing. An FIR has been filed and an investigation is underway.