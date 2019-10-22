Watch: Watch this fearsome tornado rip through the city of Dallas in Texas, USA
No loss of life was reported, but there were injuries.
Severe storms, including a tornado, battered Dallas, Texas on the night of October 20, CNN reported.
The region experienced winds with speed as high as 140 mph. The tornado caused damage to buildings, uprooted trees, and caused power cuts.
Three people had to be hospitalised but not with life-threatening injuries, the report added. Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an emergency in 16 counties following the storms.