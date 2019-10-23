In an incident that took place near Bengaluru’s Silk Board crossing, a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver stopped in a no parking zone, leading to a fight between the driver and the traffic policeman who approached him. In a video recorded by the bus conductor, the policeman can be seen snatching the bus driver’s mobile phone from him.

In a report in The Indian Express, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said, “After an enquiry about the incident by both traffic police and the BMTC officials, it is now recorded that the driver has not followed the rule. The driver has apologised for his behaviour and has also paid the fine of Rs 1,500 for breaking the traffic rules.”

But social media users have been criticising the Bangalore traffic police in this case.

What does @BMTC_BENGALURU and @blrcitytraffic do you have to say about this. Are you guys setting up a good example? If this was a commoner doing it, both the traffic police or BMTC official would have made this an big issue. No wonder both don’t care about rules @CMofKarnataka — Vijay Bhaktha (@vijaybhaktha) October 20, 2019

This is arrogance and ego.



It is unfortunate that public servant s are to taught how to behave with other public servants



What do we mean 🙄by CULTURE? — LP (@LP85051804) October 19, 2019

They are nothing but goons in uniforms. — r0nn1e (@shubhodeep) October 21, 2019