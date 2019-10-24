Watch: Mark Zuckerberg comes off poorly as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grills him
‘You, of all people, can appreciate using a person’s past behaviour to determine, predict or make decisions about future behaviour.’
On October 23, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before the House Financial Services Committee of the US for a hearing on Libra, a cryptocurrency proposed by his company Facebook. A very interesting part of the discussion between Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zuckerberg, however, turned out to be not specifically about Libra but Facebook’s track record in general.
“In order for us to make decisions about Libra, I think we need to dig into your past behaviour and Facebook’s past behaviour with respect to our democracy,” Ocasio-Cortez said, questioning Zuckerberg about the time when his company’s top leadership became aware of the data leak scandal that involved Cambridge Analytica.
Zuckerberg was also grilled about fact-checking political advertising on Facebook. “You won’t take down lies or you will take down lies? That’s a pretty simple yes or no,” Ocasio-Cortez asked the Facebook CEO, to which his reply was that in a democracy, people should see things for themselves and decide.
Watch Zuckerberg’s full testimony.