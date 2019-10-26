A two-headed snake broke into a farmer's yard in Shenzhou, N China's Hebei, and escaped later. Have you ever seen any "fantastic beasts" in your life? pic.twitter.com/YKzU0IUdji — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) October 23, 2019

A video of a two-headed snake that recently surfaced in China has left many people terrified.

The snake was spotted by a farmer in Shenzhou city of China’s Hebei province, People’s Daily reported. The snake was not captured and it escaped some time after being found. The source of the video remains unknown.

A similar incident had occurred in the United States earlier this year when a two-headed baby rattlesnake was spotted in New Jersey, the BBC reported. Such snakes are similar to conjoined human twins, the report added.

