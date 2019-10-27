On the occasion of Diwali, an old video of actor Zeeshan Ayyub reciting a Diwali nazm by Nazeer Akbarabadi has resurfaced on social media. The video was posted by the Facebook page India Resists two years ago.

In the video, Ayyub also narrates his story of growing up in a multi-cultural household. His parents had an inter-faith marriage. Says Ayyub, “I fast during Ramzan and I celebrate Diwali.”