Watch: On Diwali, watch actor Zeeshan Ayyub recite a beautiful nazm by Nazeer Akbarabadi
‘If a person can describe a festival so beautifully, he must have really enjoyed celebrating it’: Ayyub on Nazeer Akbarabadi
On the occasion of Diwali, an old video of actor Zeeshan Ayyub reciting a Diwali nazm by Nazeer Akbarabadi has resurfaced on social media. The video was posted by the Facebook page India Resists two years ago.
In the video, Ayyub also narrates his story of growing up in a multi-cultural household. His parents had an inter-faith marriage. Says Ayyub, “I fast during Ramzan and I celebrate Diwali.”