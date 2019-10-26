RED ALERT issued in Karnataka Coast, Goa & Maharashtra Coast... DO NOT TRAVEL #CycloneKyarr pic.twitter.com/2vopxzckdX — Vijeth Kumar (@vijeth_kk) October 26, 2019

Cyclonic storm Kyarr has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is causing heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Karnataka and Maharashtra. On October 25, the Goa government had issued a red alert advising tourists and local residents to stay indoors and away from the sea.

Several videos of high-speed winds and heavy rainfall in Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra have been posted on social media.

The extreme weather conditions also caused power cuts in parts of Goa. Numerous trees were uprooted because of the high-speed winds. The storm is likely to move towards the Oman coast during the next four days.