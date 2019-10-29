Toddler PLUNGES into manhole after cover swings out from under his feet



DETAILS: https://t.co/2B151Ggt4I pic.twitter.com/xtgLmzzBcX — RT (@RT_com) October 26, 2019

In a frightening scene that was captured on CCTV cameras, a toddler fell through a manhole after its cover caved in. The incident occurred in St Petersburg, Russia, RT.com reported.

The toddler was walking on the street with his mother when the incident occurred. The woman was pushing a pram alongside the child when he briefly stepped on the cover of the manhole and gave way. The woman swiftly swung into action and rescued the child with the help of a few passers-by.

It is unclear if the child suffered any injuries but he appeared to be fine when he was pulled out of the manhole.