Watch: Scenes of despair and destruction after a powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines
The same area had experienced another earthquake almost a week ago.
At least four people were killed in a powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday morning, Al Jazeera reported. The earthquake measured 6.6 on the Richter Scale.
Widespread damage was recorded but a tsunami threat was ruled out.
The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Cotabato province of the Philippines. Many people shared images and videos of the trembling buildings on social media. CCTV footage from some streets also showed people running out of their homes when the earthquake struck.