President @realDonaldTrump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, gave out candy to children in fancy dress at a pre-Halloween event at the White House 👻🎃🦇



For more news from the US, click here 👉 https://t.co/XZbkzeE1IM pic.twitter.com/t0DCRDUpoH — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 29, 2019

As part of the White House’s Halloween celebrations, President of the United States Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump handed out candy bars to costumed children. An awkward clip (above) of their interaction with a child dressed as a “Minion” from the Despicable Me films has since gone viral on social media.

The clip shows Donald Trump place the candy on the head of the inflated costume, rather than in the child’s candy bag. As the child walks away, the candy bars slip off and Trump chuckles at the sight. Here are some of the responses to this on social media.

Everyone is understandably laughing at the absurdity of putting the candy on minions head-but notice how stiff and uncomfortable Trump gets when the little girl walks up, he ignores her and then shoo’s her away. It’s a clue into a darker side of him. @DrGJackBrown https://t.co/9u6eY4kfbK — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) October 29, 2019

1/ Yesterday, the President & First Lady passed out Halloween Candy on the South Lawn of the White House. The event was lived streamed one particular portion has been the focus of much attention. What follows is a partial nonverbal analysis of the above video from 32:48 - 33:13. — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) October 30, 2019

He’s 73 years old and still doesn’t know how to even pretend to be a person pic.twitter.com/HPFjfHDE4P — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 29, 2019

The best is Robot Melania malfunction. She has been programmed to put the candy in the bag, but then her controller Trump puts it on the minions head and she gets confused. Does she follow her programming or her controller. She went with controller and also put candy on the head. — Russell C. Lakey (@RussLakey) October 29, 2019

“Zach, how many times have you watched the video of Trump & Melania putting candy on a Minion’s head?” pic.twitter.com/hMlUu1FLRe — Zachary Adam Gray (@ZacharyAdamGray) October 29, 2019

Theres 1/2 hr of this-seriously weird to see him interact w/ these kids. He keeps forgetting he has a basket of candy, keeps handing the bars to the kids rather than putting the bars in their bags. He doesn’t lean down, he looks all around. He’s lost.https://t.co/cWGK4hzSCr — M. Downes (@madmarNH) October 29, 2019

Even when passing out #Halloween candy, Donald Trump is a complete dick. pic.twitter.com/lRGMLfSwsQ — RazingArizona 🏜 (@razingarizona) October 29, 2019

Disrespecting the Minions could hurt Trump in key 2020 battleground states https://t.co/mOfCizaGyj — more of a ‘spooky’ guy tbh i.e. spoopy (@emotionalpimp) October 29, 2019