Watch: Donald and Melania Trump awkwardly place candy on the head of a ‘Minion’
Social media has unanimously deemed the entire interaction ‘cringeworthy,’ and the reactions range from memes to body language expert readings.
As part of the White House’s Halloween celebrations, President of the United States Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump handed out candy bars to costumed children. An awkward clip (above) of their interaction with a child dressed as a “Minion” from the Despicable Me films has since gone viral on social media.
The clip shows Donald Trump place the candy on the head of the inflated costume, rather than in the child’s candy bag. As the child walks away, the candy bars slip off and Trump chuckles at the sight. Here are some of the responses to this on social media.