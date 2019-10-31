Watch: New Jersey’s ‘Indian Street’ was littered with waste after Diwali celebrations in the area
A video of the state of the street has gone viral on the internet.
A video of New Jersey’s Indian street, which houses many Indian businesses, was seen littered with garbage after Diwali celebrations on October 27. A video of the police patrolling the street while it was being cleaned with jets of water has gone viral on social media.
A Twitter user shared the video of the littered street with the caption, “Ashamed to be called an Indian”. Most of the garbage that can be spotted on the street includes empty boxes and leftovers of burnt crackers.