Ashamed to be called an Indian



Last Night on Indian Street near Journal Square New Jersey



Hats off to NJ Police handling the mess Very professionally 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/39nVmGaejO — sANDhya (@DhooDala) October 28, 2019

A video of New Jersey’s Indian street, which houses many Indian businesses, was seen littered with garbage after Diwali celebrations on October 27. A video of the police patrolling the street while it was being cleaned with jets of water has gone viral on social media.

A Twitter user shared the video of the littered street with the caption, “Ashamed to be called an Indian”. Most of the garbage that can be spotted on the street includes empty boxes and leftovers of burnt crackers.