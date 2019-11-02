Play

The US-based South Asian acapella group Penn Masala’s new music video is all about celebrating the cultural diversity in the region. The song, titled United by Music, features a medley of popular and Bollywood songs in different languages and celebrates “the music of different regions of South Asia”.

Members of Penn Masala, which originated at the University of Pennsylvania, credited their different backgrounds as their inspiration behind the music video. Speaking to Scroll.in, they said, “We chose particular songs and regions that we would be able to fit into the musical theme we were creating in the overall medley.”

The acapella group was created in 1996 by four college students who “wanted to explore their Indian-American heritage”. Penn Masala has thirteen members today.