Watch: Man throws baby in air to save it from from sinking car after an accident
Thankfully, the baby was saved and no casualties were reported.
The presence of mind displayed by a man in the face of an accident has led to a miraculous escape from death for a baby.
In a video recorded on CCTV cameras, a car carrying five people was seen falling into a river after colliding with an auto-rickshaw in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, on October 28.
One of the people in the car threw a baby out of the vehicle as it was sinking, hoping that an onlooker would catch it. Although this did not happen, and the baby did fall into the water, a few people jumped in to rescue the baby, who was safe.
News agency ANI reported that all the occupants of the car were later rescued and sent to a hospital.