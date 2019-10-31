#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A car carrying 5 people lost its balance, while trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw, and fell into a river in Orchha town of Niwari district today. All the five occupants of the car were later rescued and sent to a hospital. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/TF8uTDBmWG — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

The presence of mind displayed by a man in the face of an accident has led to a miraculous escape from death for a baby.

In a video recorded on CCTV cameras, a car carrying five people was seen falling into a river after colliding with an auto-rickshaw in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, on October 28.

One of the people in the car threw a baby out of the vehicle as it was sinking, hoping that an onlooker would catch it. Although this did not happen, and the baby did fall into the water, a few people jumped in to rescue the baby, who was safe.

News agency ANI reported that all the occupants of the car were later rescued and sent to a hospital.