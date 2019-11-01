Play

In the spirit of “Movember,” often dubbed “No-shave November,” some men around the world grow out their facial hair during the month. Now, a razor blade brand named Billie is encouraging women to join in.

The video put out by the brand (seen above) shows women talking about the lengths they go to in order to remove facial hair, asserting that “women have moustaches too.” While many assume the movement is only about body positivity, it is in fact a move to raise awareness of men’s health issues, including prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

The encouragement of female moustaches serves a dual purpose this November, to help normalise the natural growth of female body hair and also add to the number of people raising awareness for men’s health issues.