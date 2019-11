Ladies from UK, US and Iran sing a melodious track #TujhMeinRabDikhtaHai for @iamsrk on his birthday. #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #SRK54 #HBDWorldsBiggestMovieStar #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/ZzQzs75FRn