Here is the dramatic platform video of our humble hero John O'Connor saving a man's life at the Coliseum station Sunday night. John is a Transportation Supervisor and has worked at BART for more than 20 years. An amazing rescue. pic.twitter.com/KrO75nqPYb — SFBART (@SFBART) November 4, 2019

In a dramatic incident that took place at the Coliseum train station in Oakland, California when people were returning after the Oakland Raiders game, a man’s life was saved he – but only just.

In the heart-stopping video (above), a man is seen stumbling and falling into the path of an onrushing train. A Transit Supervisor, identified as John O’Connor, standing nearby hauled him back on the platform in the nick of time.

San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transhit (SFBART), posted the CCTV footage on Twitter, calling O’Connor “our humble hero,” adding that he has worked at BART for over 20 years.

A video of the moments after the incident has also been posted on social media (top) and shows an emotional moment for the whole crowd. John O’Connor and the man he saved are seen hugging, and the crowd is incredibly moved as well.

Social media users are now gushing about O’Connor’s bravery, commending the risk he took to save the man who fell:

He didn't stop him from falling, he PULLED HIM OFF THE TRACK! From the video I saw, it was at great risk to his own life as well!



Today's Hero! — Logical Liberal (@LogicalLIberal5) November 4, 2019

John O’Connor is currently addressing the media at Coliseum Station about his rescue yesterday pic.twitter.com/PTWanASTld — SFBART (@SFBART) November 4, 2019

That’s a hero rt there. Putting his life in line to save someone . He knows his job and did it well . He is a hero and he’s an angel.. he gave this stranger a new beginning new look on life. . They both have this new outlook on life. I bet. I know I would — Gary jimenez (@Gary_54321) November 5, 2019