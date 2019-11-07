so mila came home from school today with a random jacket pic.twitter.com/bAnBo3NOUf — آيه (@samaraa0) October 31, 2019

In a video (above) that has since gone viral, a child named Mila is seen in conversation with her father, trying to talk herself out of trouble. He is concerned about a jacket she came home wearing, for it doesn’t belong to her.

What ensues is a hilarious questioning session, where Mila professes she bought the jacket herself, at a store called “Jacket Store,” for the princely sum of five “monies.”

When probed further about whether anyone in her class wears a similar jacket, she claims her friend Connor does. When that doesn’t work, she tries to change the subject, asking “Remember when Connor was a baby?”

Since the video garnered a lot of attention and adoration from social media users, Mila’s family has even uploaded a part two to the saga, where Mila goes on to claim that the jacket was a “present from the Jacket Store”.