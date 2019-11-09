Play

CCTV footage has captured a pet cat in Colombia leaping to the rescue of a one-year-old child as he left his crib and crawled toward a staircase. The cat, who is now being hailed a hero is seen launching itself at lightning speed to prevent the child from falling.

According to a report by Metro UK, Diana Lorena Álvarez, the child’s mother, checked the home’s CCTV footage to figure out how her son had got out of his crib. What she found was the family’s cat, named Gatubela, saving her child from what could have been a very dangerous fall.

