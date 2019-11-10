Asking about Navjot Singh Sidhu’s arrival at the Kartarpur corridor’s inaugural ceremony, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (above) referred to him as “Humaara woh Sidhu” or “that Sidhu of ours.” Invited by Khan, Sidhu was the chief guest at the Pakistan opening ceremony of the corridor in.

In his speech at the inauguration, Sidhu said, “It is the first time since Partition that the boundaries have been dismantled. No one can deny my friend Imran Khan’s contribution. I thank Modi ji also for it. I am sending a Munnabhai MBBS-style hug to you Modi sahab for this.”

The Kartarpur corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurudaspur, Punjab to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary will be celebrated on November 12.

The first batch of 562 Indian pilgrims, which included Manmohan Singh, entered Pakistan on November 9 through the Kartarpur corridor, which was inaugurated earlier the same day.

