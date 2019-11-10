Heavy rainfall across Dubai on Sunday, November 10 has led to flooding and leakage at the famous Dubai Mall (videos above and below). Shoppers can be seen attempting to make their way around the water, as the mall staff hurries to manage the leaks.

As per a report by Gulf News, the heavy rainfall is expected to continue till Monday at least.

Earlier on November 10, heavy rains also disrupted airport traffic and delayed flights in Dubai.

Video: Mall in Dubai flooded after heavy downpour in UAE https://t.co/jhVFwFpWq5



(KT reader) pic.twitter.com/vAcRPWGx9Q — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) November 10, 2019

Video: Heavy rain lashes #Dubai on Sunday afternoon. Motorists are advised to drive safely. https://t.co/R7JwOotLW5



(Video by Mustafa Khan /Khaleej Times) pic.twitter.com/3RZfUhAUen — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) November 10, 2019

A spokesperson of the mall said in a Twitter post that the leakage affected limited areas, and that teams are working to ensure customers do not suffer.