Watch: Maharashtra farmer breaks down after selling his onion crop at just Rs 8 per kg
Meanwhile, onion prices are shooting up in parts of the country.
A video of a farmer from Maharashtra crying over the rock-bottom price he got for his onion crop has gone viral on social media. The farmer is from Ahmednagar, had to sell his crop at only Rs 8 per kg.
“I had to employ labourers to pick onions from the field in rain,” the devastated farmer said. “How do I pay them? What should I take home to feed my family?” He also alleged that the government does not care about the farmers and has no clue or worry about their distress.