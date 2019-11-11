This is so heartbreaking!



A poor farmer from Ahmednagar, #Maharashtra got a measly Rs 8/kg for his onion produce. He is devastated & doesn't know how he is going to pay labourers or feed his family.



A video of a farmer from Maharashtra crying over the rock-bottom price he got for his onion crop has gone viral on social media.

A video of a farmer from Maharashtra crying over the rock-bottom price he got for his onion crop has gone viral on social media. The farmer is from Ahmednagar, had to sell his crop at only Rs 8 per kg.

“I had to employ labourers to pick onions from the field in rain,” the devastated farmer said. “How do I pay them? What should I take home to feed my family?” He also alleged that the government does not care about the farmers and has no clue or worry about their distress.