Watch this stunning downy woodpecker picking a huge peanut in slow motion from a human palm
Despite having the tiniest beak amongst woodpeckers, the bird still picked the biggest peanut.
In a video by photographer Jocelyn Anderson, a female downy woodpecker is seen landing on her palm and selecting a peanut before fluttering away.
The downy woodpecker is smaller than the classic woodpecker, and its beak almost looks like it cannot “peck” the same way most woodpeckers do.
The female downy has a spectacular black and white spotted feather pattern, with a red spot on the nape of her head. Woodpeckers have a unique habit of drumming steadily on trees to defend their territory, maintain contact with mates, or attract new mates.
This collection has close-up images of the tiny pecker, and videos of their habitual behaviour.
