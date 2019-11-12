A female Downy Woodpecker selecting a peanut. Looks like she’s missing a patch of feathers on her chest. Luckily they will grow back, it’s been cold out lately! pic.twitter.com/6YHaGtbuC9 — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) November 10, 2019

In a video by photographer Jocelyn Anderson, a female downy woodpecker is seen landing on her palm and selecting a peanut before fluttering away.

The downy woodpecker is smaller than the classic woodpecker, and its beak almost looks like it cannot “peck” the same way most woodpeckers do.

The female downy has a spectacular black and white spotted feather pattern, with a red spot on the nape of her head. Woodpeckers have a unique habit of drumming steadily on trees to defend their territory, maintain contact with mates, or attract new mates.

This collection has close-up images of the tiny pecker, and videos of their habitual behaviour.

