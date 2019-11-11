Play

The news on Indian television these days seems to be everything but news. In a recent interview with yoga guru Ramdev, news anchor Arnab Goswami was in for a surprise when Ramdev lifted the anchor off his feet to “prove his strength”.

Ramdev was on the show to comment on the Ayodhya verdict. Towards the end of the interview that lasted over an hour, Ramdev demonstrated various yoga postures. He concluded his display by lifting Goswami in his arms.

The incident invited some sharp reactions on social media.