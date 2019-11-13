Play

On November 8, a former substitute teacher was filmed punching a 16-year-old student at the Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas, in the United States.

According to investigators, the student with special needs hit the 32-year-old Tiffani Lankford in the face, to which Lankford retaliated, CBS reported. The student had to be rushed to an emergency room after the attack and received treatment for severe injuries, the report added. Lankford was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.