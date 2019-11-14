In a severely polluted day in #Delhi with #AQI over 500 and health emergency, the 'Run for Children' event organised by a non-profit organisation 'Prayas' went on to celebrate #Children'sDay. #AirPollution pic.twitter.com/5UzfVac6c6 — GoNewsIndia (@GoNews_India) November 14, 2019

On the occasion of Children’s Day – Jawahar Lal Nehru’s birth anniversary – some schoolchildren in New Delhi were made to participate in a “Run for Children” event – while the city remained covered in a thick layer of smog.

The Air Quality Index in New Delhi remained in the severe category for most localities on Thursday morning, when the run was held. With an ongoing public health emergency, schools in Delhi and the NCR have been ordered to remain closed till November 15.

However, this did not deter the organisers from making the children run in the smog.

Delhi: A 'Run for Children' was flagged off in the national capital earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/TzdGNt92HA — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

According to news reports, hundreds of children participated in the event. Many students were seen running in anti-pollution masks, while several complained of breathing trouble.

Not surprisingly, the event invited sharp reactions from social media users.

Delhi children made to run by an NGO under the banner "Run For Children" today as a part of #ChildrensDay2019 'celebration'. Without masks, even as the #DelhiAQI gets pathetic and #DelhiChokes. On the day schools have been closed to protect kids from #AirPollution. Oh, the irony! https://t.co/saklMnvpgA — Kritzmat (@Kritzmat) November 14, 2019

When Delhi Schools are closed today because of Air pollution, who are these fools organizing a "Run for Children" in Delhi ???????🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/7G7iCKkoIJ — RoflMan RYP (@roflpatra007) November 14, 2019

When doctors specifically write that children and the elderly should not be outdoors early morning at these pollution levels, it could be dangerous for their health, we have organised a "Run for Children." https://t.co/5JTuNMhen2 — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) November 14, 2019