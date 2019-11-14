یہ ہیں وہ ریاستی پالیسی جس کی وجہ سے پشتون کو دہشتگرد کہاں گیا جس کی وجہ سے پشتون کا پورا نسل تباہ اور برباد ہوا جس کی وجہ سے پشتون IDPS بنے جس کی وجہ سے پشتونوں کے گھریں بازاریں ہسپتال سکول گہرائے گئے.اور آج بولتے ہیں کہ ریڈ لائن کراس نہ کریں@GulBukhari#SaveBuner4mStateTaliban pic.twitter.com/khjh7sy390 — Hamid Mandokhail (@HamidMandokhail) November 12, 2019

A video of former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf praising the founder of terrorist organisation al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Musharraf made many strong remarks about terrorism, most startling of which was calling bin Laden a hero. He said, “We introduced religious militancy here in favour of Pakistan, we brought the Mujahideen, we trained the Taliban and gave them weapons – they were our heroes. Bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri were our heroes.” The video is undated, news agency ANI reported.

He also argued that with changing times the hero has become the villain. “Religious militancy, that earlier had a positive impact, has now been converted into terrorism,” Musharraf said.