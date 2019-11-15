Play

Renault’s latest advertisement for a car has left many social media users conflicted. The video supposedly tells a tender and moving tale of same sex love, following the lives of two women over the thirty years they have known each other and discover their mutual feelings (above).

However, the end turns out to be a reminder to buy a product. This left many viewers bemused by the fact that “capitalism made me cry today.”

As reported by Business Insider, the ad “deftly captures three decades of life’s passage, the emergence of a gay love affair – and plenty of tasteful images of the Clio.”

Some users also cited an advertisement by Subway, a fast food chain, that began with a woman giving birth in a bathtub, to highlight the capitalisation of human emotion by mega-brands.

On the other hand, many are rejoicing the inclusion of LGBTQ narratives in mainstream advertising.

Many social media users have said, “I feel violated” or made memes about capitalism exploiting gay trauma for profit rather than expressing real empathy. Here are some of the responses, and the Subway advertisement.

got another capitalism greatest hit. i will give you one hundred thousand dollars if you can guess the brand by the end pic.twitter.com/bwfJJLabg4 — Ryan Simmons (@rysimmons) June 27, 2019

Dave Chappelle had a whole bit about this over 20 years ago pic.twitter.com/fn1Q16BGlh — Yung 2nd Class Citizen (@nah_im_abdulla) June 27, 2019

I'm gonna be honest. As hilarihorrifying as ads like this feel to me at first glance, I'm actually 100% on board with this trend. Yes. Give me more well-made, compelling short films that are technically funded by a brand. Especially gay ones. Thanks. — Alice Wade (@AllieEllieWade) November 12, 2019

I WAS TOO BUSY HAVING CAPITALIST FABRICATED EMOTIONS FRANSISCO LET MY SOUL BE SOLD TEH LYING FEELS. — Neffrophelicat (@BryanNeff) November 12, 2019

Call Me By Your Name … to get a great deal on the all new Renault CLEO! — The Red Bull Kid (@MoviesOnTNT) November 11, 2019