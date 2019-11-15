Play

November 6 did not turn out to be just another day at the Yancheng Wild Animal World in China’s Changzhou city. A monkey was recorded poking at its caretaker’s phone on CCTV cameras, and it turned out that the animal made some purchases on a shopping website.

According to reports, the caretaker, LV Mengmeng, said that she was looking at some products on an e-commerce website when she realised that the monkey was hungry and went out to get some food. Mengmeng left her phone behind in the room and returned to spot some order confirmations on it.

On checking the CCTV footage, she realised that it was actually the monkey who had placed the order through her phone. The caretaker also claimed that the monkey had “learned” online shopping by observing her.