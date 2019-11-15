Residents of Kanpur’s Armapur area were in for a treat on November 12 when a truck carrying fish spilled a large chunk of its consignment on the road after encountering a speed-breaker, the Times of India reported. The incident occurred near the Small Arms Factory.

In multiple videos that went viral on social media, people, including a few policemen, were seen collecting the fish scattered on the road. Not surprisingly, there was a traffic jam in the area.