okay what the fuck did I just watch pic.twitter.com/Ny2Etsm9Hm — 𝖘𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖒𝖕 𝖇𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖍 (@shrimpbinch) November 13, 2019

A “fishing” video posted on Twitter has viewers intrigued about this fisherman’s unique technique. The video shows a hole in the ground full of water, and a man pouring in strange things. Beginning with a handful of mints, the man then cracks an egg into the hole and finally pours in cola.

The mints and cola react, bubbling up to the surface. In an unexpected twist, the man reaches into the hole and pulls out a catfish. Shortly after, he pours in more cola and another catfish leaps out on its own.

Social media users were quick to figure out what was going on, researching and sharing the process followed by the man. The egg serves the purpose of attracting hungry fish, and the bubbling induced by cola and mint deprives them of oxygen, making them move toward the opening for some air.

The method, known as “deep-hole fishing” can be achieved using other things like petrol or even just warm water to draw out fish from mud holes on river banks. Here are some examples.

