Around the Web Watch UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggle to explain why he is relatable He gave up eventually. Scroll Staff An hour ago .@BBCNaga: “Give someone an idea of what you are - what the man is like. Why are you relatable to families up and down the country? How can they relate to you?”Johnson waffles on, again, and then brings it back to Brexit, again.Naga: “Have you ever used a mop before?” pic.twitter.com/W5CIJ5sT4B— Damon Evans (@damocrat) November 15, 2019 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Boris Johnson Brexit Read Comments Print